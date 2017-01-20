Cooking on the Waddesdon Manor menu

There’s a chance to work in the beautiful surroundings of Waddesdon Manor and learn from the historic house’s talented chefs at a series of cookery events next month.

The sessions start with a Family Cookery School during half term week and then move onto specific topics for each day of the following week.

The Family Cookery School will be held in the Manor restaurant from 10.30am - 3pm Monday February 13 - Friday February 17 with a chance to have fun and create a selection of cakes and chocolate treats. Price £25 plus normal admission prices will apply.

The following week, from Monday February 20 - Friday February 24, there will be a series of one day cookery schools held at The Stables with a different theme each day. The house will be closed during this time.

The different days will focus on one pot wonders including cassoulet, pot au feu and the best fish pie; head chef Shaun Blythe demonstrating techniques such as cold smoking and salt curing to give confidence to try fish and seafood dishes at home; foods free from various ingredients; historical recipes from the archives of the house including crepes, mousselines, cakes, jellies and pies fit for royalty; and cooking over coals with guest chef Barney Wrobel.

The recipes from the Archives session will include an introduction by head archivist Catherine Taylor about the importance of food at Waddesdon.

The sessions, which take place from 10.30am - 4.30pm each day and cost £50 per person, include a two course lunch with wine and a goody bag and recipe folder to take home.

Booking is essential. For full details of all cookery school opportunities, dates,, times and ticket prices go to www.waddesdon.org.uk.