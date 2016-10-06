Thame Gazette

News

 rss
COLUMN: Appreciating the silly in our serious world
I recently joined an art collective. This does not make me by any means an artist, but my enthusiastic drawings akin to, and actually worse than, those attempted in the film Napoleon Dynamite are fun to produce. This week I drew a funny-looking sheep that we saw on a recent trip to the Natural History Museum in Tring, it couldn’t look further from the real deal, but it certainly raised a smile at art club.  You see I could have taken this whole endeavour very seriously, and in the past maybe I would have.
 

Sport

 rss
 

Video
Waiting for Video...
 

What's On

 rss
 
 
 

Back to the top of the page

 