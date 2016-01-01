Thame Gazette

Search

Three quarters of secondary schools ‘spying on pupils’ devices

News 2
Product recall

Burning eye fears lead to contact lens solution recall

News
Post-truth crowned Word of the Year 2016

Post-truth crowned Word of the Year 2016

News
Heavy showers
11c
7c

Four in 10 phone calls a ‘nuisance’

Offbeat

Black Friday bargain hunters beware

News 13

VIDEO: Look inside Amazon’s huge warehouse ahead of the Christmas rush

News 6

If you were an animal what would you be? Britain’s worst interview questions and how to answer them

News 6
Farming Matters. Tree work in the garden. Picture copyright Heather Jan Brunt

FARMING MATTERS: Doing a spot of gardening

News
Aylesbury entrepeneur Ian Goodchild has seen his Print Lab operation grow over the last five years

From Grange School to Red Bull, Aylesbury entrepreneur expands after Print Lab success

News 1
England boss Gareth Southgate

QUIZ: Who should really be the next England manager?

Offbeat
Lynton Goss

Thame United in the goals again as they move to within a point of top spot

Football
Bertie Hopkin

Chinnor’s storming start halted by Canterbury

More Sport
MK Dons named on most hated list

MK Dons named in list of top 10 most hated clubs in world football

News 13

It’s a perfect 10 for superb Chinnor after title rivals are dispatched

More Sport

Call to arms as table-topping Chinnor prepare for crunch clash

More Sport

Thame United crash out of League Challenge Cup

Football

Bradford City forge link with Risborough Rangers pan-disability team

Football
Some of the displays to be seen in Tring

Plenty of artwork is on display in Tring

Arts
Post-truth crowned Word of the Year 2016

Post-truth crowned Word of the Year 2016

News
Hatchimals are one of this Christmas' must-have toys

From Silly Sausage to the Hatchimal: meet the toys that will drive Britons to spend £1.1bn before Christmas

News
The new look

Cancel Christmas! Toblerone has changed the look of its chocolate triangles

Whats on
Time to choose your Pub of the Year

Vote for your favourite pub of 2016

News
Crime

BREAKING: Road closed after ram raid incident in Winslow

News
Group against cuts at The Tindal Centre in Aylesbury

NHS mental health changes make us feel ‘worthless’

News
Dinton Folly

Cheap for a castle! Dinton Folly is snapped up for £56,000 at auction by businessman who plans to use it as weekend hideaway

News
Some of the displays to be seen in Tring

Plenty of artwork is on display in Tring

Arts
Schools have installed surveillance software on pupils' own devices, a report has found

Three quarters of secondary schools ‘spying on pupils’ devices

News