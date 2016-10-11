Chocolate Week 2016: Which chocolate bar do you wish they would bring back?

Rejoice! It’s the UK’s biggest chocolate celebration (not that we needed an excuse to indulge in the sweet treat).

Chocolate Week is running until Sunday - and the initiative will culminate with The Chocolate Show London this weekend.

The week-long celebration of the favourite sweet treat aims to promote fine flavour chocolate, independent chocolatiers and the chocolate companies who work in direct partnership with cocoa farmers, encouraging consumers to pay a fairer price for their chocolate.

This week marks the 12th consecutive year of Chocolate Week - so we decided to take a trip back in time.

While the event focuses on the finer kinds of the cocoa-based delicacy, you just can’t beat a good old bar of the sweet stuff when you need it.

So we want to know - which chocolate bar do you wish was still for sale?

Were you partial to a Cadbury’s Dream or a Snow Flake?

Or did you prefer to snack on a Caramac Kit Kat?

Let us know your favourite bygone bars, and we’ll draw up a shortlist to find your favourite!

What’s your favourite chocolate bar?