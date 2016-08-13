FARMING MATTERS: Our columnist will be in pie heaven at this year’s Bucks County Show

I must confess to loving a delicious pie. I’m pretty hopeless at making pastry - the first pie I made as a married woman looked more like a jigsaw puzzle - but consuming them causes me no problems at all.

So I was rather delighted to hear from Bucks County Show secretary Alison Baylis that a new event at this year’s show (at the Weedon Showground on Thursday 1st September) will be a pie competition.

The competition is for commercial pie makers only, but entries are expected from lots of pubs and shops.

Award winning chef Paul Capener from the Bell Hotel in Winslow came up with the idea to hold the competition and he is drumming up support from fellow pub chefs.

There will be six classes, beef and ale, lamb, chicken, vegetarian, a dessert and a pub pie, and all competitors must use local produce.

A team of four or five judges will decide on the winners, who will receive a certificate presented by Buckinghamshire High Sheriff Milly Soames.

The pie competition will take place in a marquee next to the Cookery Theatre, and will be opened to the public at about 11am following judging, so that we can all feast our eyes over the delicious entries.

Mr Capener will also conduct demonstrations in the Cookery Theatre.