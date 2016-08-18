Thame face scrap to beat the drop after Buckingham defeat

Thame Town travelled to Buckingham for another crucial match last Saturday.

Upon winning the toss, stand-in skipper Mike Beard had no hesitation in batting on a good wicket.

Thame’s top order worked hard against a strong bowling attack, notable contributions coming from Harry Thomas (32) and Honey Garg (54).

However, wickets fell at key moments and it took some lower-order hitting for Thame to muster a below-par 215.

In response, Buckingham’s openers looked to seize the initiative. Chris Jeffcock, stepping up from his usual role as second team captain, bowled well to keep the scoring down and, aided by two run outs, kept Thame’s hopes alive.

In the end though, the placid nature of the pitch rendered the bowling toothless, Buckingham getting home with only three wickets down and two overs to spare.

Thame host Amersham at Church Meadow on Saturday.

Thame IIs entertained Chearsley with high hopes of a win to maintain their 22-point lead at the top of Division Five.

Chearsley lost the toss and were asked to bat. It was not long before Thame were facing an uphill struggle as opener James Veness steadily built a century which, helped by dropped catches, developed into an unbeaten 142.

Despite a marathon stint from Ian McStay with two wickets, Chearsley’s progress was aided by an injury to Thame’s leading wicket-taker, Ali Thomas, who limped out of the attack after two overs. They finished on 273-4.

After tea, with only 48 overs available, Thame set off at a gallop in pursuit but lost wickets regularly. Thanks to Richard Carr (77) and a maiden half-century for Christian Warwick (62), Thame reached 201-7, thereby earning five points but seeing their lead cut to three points with three games remaining.

They travel to bottom club Banbury 4ths this Saturday.

The 3rd XI sadly did not play due to Chearsley IIIss forfeiting the game for lack of players. Thame now entertain Twyford IIIs this Saturday, with their sights set on finishing in at least second place in Division Nine (North).