Thame ease through in FA Cup

Thame United progressed to the preliminary round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory over visitors Abbey Rangers.

The match, which marked the visitors’ first ever game in the competition, was played out in front of a healthy crowd of 141 and, after a Luke Ricketts effort went over the bar on six minutes, they did not have to wait long for a goal.

That honour went to Lynton Goss who collected the ball 30 yards from goal and, with defenders backing-off, struck an angled effort from just outside the box that gave the visiting keeper no chance.

A Ricketts effort was then saved on the line before another Ford effort forced Henry Craven in the Thame goal to spectacularly push the ball wide of goal.

Eventually the second goal arrived when, in the 38th minute, a deep cross from the left was knocked back into the area by Ben Connelly for Andy Gledhill to head home via a slight deflection – his fourth goal in two games.

In the second-half, United had chances to extend their lead as West twice and Ricketts went close before Goss put a penalty wide.

Goss made amends three minutes later with a drive from 20 yards that the keeper got a hand to but could not keep out.

With United three goals to the good, the remainder of the game was largely uneventful, and United progressed to the next round where they will face North Leigh at the ASM Stadium.

Next game for Thame is this Saturday when Highworth Town are the visitors for a league match, 3:00pm kick-off.