High-flying Chinnor demolish lowly Barnstaple to go second

In-form and high-flying Chinnor maintained their blistering start to the season on Saturday when they dismantled bottom side Barnstaple 76-5 in National League Division Two South.

The tone was set as early as the second minute when Tom Burns crossed, and scores came at regular intervals thereafter with a break by Burns teeing up Bevon Armitage before Henry Lamont crossed out wide.

A penalty try secured the bonus-point and the scores kept coming thick and fast as CJ Osazuwa stretched across and he was followed by Armitage for his second.

With fly-half Bertie Hopkin converting all but one of the tries, Chinnor went into half-time 40-0 to the good.

Barnstaple came out blazing for the second-half and sharp play saw Ben Hilton touch down for their first and last try of the day.

Normal service was resumed somewhat bizarrely. Junior Fatialofa’s pass was intercepted on the Barum 5m line. Chasing back, Fatialofa then intercepted a Barum pass to quickly reverse direction and go over the Barnstaple line for Chinnor’s seventh try.

Lamont then scorched down the tramlines for the eighth try and Danny Barnes then joined the party in sensational fashion, crossing for three tries in quickfire time, before Hopkin rounded off the scoring late on.

It’s a trip to Redingensians for Chinnor this week.