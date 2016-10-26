Joy of six keeps Chinnor riding high at the top

Table-topping Chinnor kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a six-try victory over Bury St Edmunds.

It was not all one-way traffic as a spirited Bury side put Chinnor under some pressure in the second-half and scored two good tries as a result.

Chinnor boss Matt Williams said aferwards: “That was perhaps the toughest match up front we have had this season. Bury played with a lot of endeavour and gave us a tough time.

“We did well not to concede a score in the first 25 minutes and, once the bonus-point try was scored, we became a little loose but, all in all, an efficient workmanlike performance.”

A badly palmed line-out ball by Bury saw Ross Parkins react quickest for Chinnor’s first try early on.

Bury staunched wave after wave of Chinnor attack until CJ Osazuwa pounced on a loose ruck ball and pirouetted over for the score.

Conversions and a penalty goal from Sam Angell saw Chinnor go into the interval leading by 17 points to none.

The home side came out smartly in the second-half with Nathan Hannay and then Burns crossing the whitewash in the first few minutes of play.

Bury then made a contest of it for the next 10 minutes, camping out in the Chinnor 22 without reward until a midfield break saw Frost put Shaq Meyers away for Bury’s first score.

Chinnor’s Kieran Goss then danced through three defenders for their fifth, but Bury came back with another siege, Ben Enoka eventually going over.

In the dying minutes, the long-legged Hannay ate up half the pitch before off-loading to the electric Lamont who put skipper Armitage in for Chinnor’s sixth and final try of the day.

Angell completed a faultless kicking performance for a 45-14 victory to the Thame boys.

Chinnor remain a point clear at the top and visit Cinderford this weekend.