Thame United pegged back to draw by Ardley

Thame United were ultimately indebted to goalkeeper Henry Craven in securing a point against well-organised Ardley United.

The result maintains United’s unbeaten start to the league season with the point consolidating their second place in the table, behind leaders Thatcham.

United nearly got off to the best possible start when, straight from kick-off, Luke Ricketts dispossessed the Ardley full-back and set up top scorer Andy Gledhill whose effort from the edge of the box flew over the bar.

That was as good as it got for United in a first-half that was generally bereft of meaningful goal mouth action. Indeed, much of the match was contained in the central third of the pitch with the visitors enjoying the balance of possession, but rarely threatening Craven in the Thame goal.

The second-half was a more lively affair, with United taking the lead eight minutes after the restart. A goalmouth scramble following a corner saw a Derek Feyi effort blocked before Gledhill managed to poke the ball through to Dan West who slid the ball under Farrow from five yards.

The visitors struck back almost immediately when a cross from the left was flicked goalwards at the near post by Troy Bryan. Craven managed to get a hand to the ball but was unable to stop it from finding the back of the net and pulling Ardley level.

Both sides continued to press, with Ardley defender Joel Meade clearing well on 72 minutes when substitute Melby Nsomi looked certain to get an effort in on goal before, five minutes later, Farrow pushed a Nsomi cross-shot over the bar.

In the final few moments Craven did excellently to push a Jack Heap attempt wide, before the same player shot goalwards from 12 yards in the 93rd minute that brought a fine acrobatic save from the Thame stopper.