When is Thame’s official Christmas lights switch-on?

Thame’s Christmas lights are being switched on by the mayor and the winner of the town’s Snowflake Search competition on Friday December 1.

The switch-on takes place at 7pm but there is plenty of activities and entertainment for all the family from 3.30pm.

If you’re feeling the chill outdoors then you can visit the town hall’s upper chamber for music and performances by the Thame Children’s Choir, Stagecoach, Thame Music Academy, Greatest Hits Choir, Louise Jane Dance Company and Thame Youth Theatre.

Outside on the High Street there will be entertainment by Thame Players, Thame Concert Band, Thame Music Academy and St Joseph’s School orchestra, plus entertainment from the yet to be announced event compere.

The winter fairies (Anna and Elsa from Frozen) will be wandering the streets and meeting children throughout.

Other activities include the popular go-karts, children’s rides and Santa’s grotto.

There will be more than 40 stalls selling crafts, toys and gifts plus refreshments including mulled wine, hot chocolate and crepes.

Local radio station Red Kite Radio and one of the event sponsors Sportif Citroen will both be running competitions at the event, with prizes including afternoon tea at Haddenham Garden Centre, an MOT and a voucher to the House of Spice in Thame.

Ahead of the big switch-on itself there will be a lantern parade featuring pupils from primary schools across Thame.

The lights will be turned on at 7pm and the evening will be rounded off with a community sing-song featuring Thame Concert Band providing musical accompaniment.

Visit www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/christmas for more details about the event and for a full event programme.