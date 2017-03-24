Westminster attack: The stories bringing the horror closer to home in our region

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s terror attack in Westminster we look at the impact it made locally across our region.
Five people have died, with 50 more injured - some critically - after Wednesday’s terror attack near the Houses of Parliament.
Kent-born muslim convert Khalid Masood, 52 - formerly Adrian Elms - drove at pedestrians in his car on Westminster Bridge. He then crashed his hired Hyundai SUV into the railings in front of Parliament Yard before bursting through the gate to the Palace of Westminster with two large knives where he fatally stabbed unarmed Pc Keith Palmer, 48.
He was shot dead moments later by a close protection officer attached to Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon.
The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, but how did it impact our region... here are the stories that have been making the headlines across our titles in the South Midlands.
Bedfordshire
Westminster attacker previously lived in Luton and had history of violent knife crimes
Police appeal for Luton people who knew Westminster terrorist to get in touch
Luton sends its condolences to Westminster victims
Ex-Leighton Buzzard headteacher was once a neighbour of Westminster terrorist
Faiths group plans Luton solidarity march after Westminster terror attack
Buckinghamshire
Parliament on lock down: Aylesbury MP David Lidington says to house “There has been a serious incident”
Milton Keynes
Milton Keynes reporter caught up in Westminster terror attack
Milton Keynes MP in lockdown after attack outside Parliament
Milton Keynes MPs echo ‘you will not defeat us’ message after Westminster attack
Hertfordshire
MP Mike Penning pays tribute to emergency services after Westminster attacks
Ex Dacorum councillor Tobias Ellwood praised as ‘hero’ in Westminster Attacks
Northamptonshire
‘One man’s acts of violence have no place within any of the faiths’ - Northampton’s religious groups condemn Westminster attack
Northampton MP told to stay in Parliament after police officer stabbed and one person shot in central London
MP speaks of security lockdown after ‘terrorism’ incident at Westminster
Northampton MP passed through terror attack courtyard ‘two minutes’ before fatal stabbing
Daventry council leader just yards away when police opened fire on Westminster attacker
Oxfordshire
“We stand together,” say Banbury religious leaders in wake of Westminster attack
Warwickshire
Rugby students 15 minutes away from Westminster terrorist incident
‘No threat’ to Warwickshire, say police
Rugby man nearly hit by car on bridge
Rugby High student’s mother ‘still in shock’
Balsall Common pupils ‘all safe’ after terrorist incident occurs during trip to Parliament
Ahmadiyya Muslims in Leamington condemn Westminster terror attack
