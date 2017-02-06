Upset for little boy as heartless thieves steal mini-motorbike from dad’s van outside their Thame home

A little boy has been left devastated after his dad’s van was broken into an his mini-motorbike was stolen.

Four-year-old Alfie, who lives with mum and dad Kirsty Wright and Martin Rogers in Pearce Way, Thame got the bike recently as a gift.

He is too little at the moment to ride it, and was waiting for summer to try it out.

But heartless thieves broke into his dad’s van at around 3.30pm last Thursday and took the 50 Mini Adventurer KTM bike, as well as all of the tools which Martin uses for his job as scaffolder.

Kirsty said: “Alfie is heartbroken, he’s cried and cried about it.

“He’s had it for a few months and was so excited to start riding it.

“The tools were very expensive too, and Martin is going to have to re-buy them all.”

Kirsty and Martin have reported the thefts to the police, but are appealing for anyone who has seen the bike or the tools to get in touch with them by calling 07584858493.