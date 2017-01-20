Tributes to former Thame mayor, councillor and teacher Mike Le Mesurier

Tributes have been paid to former Thame mayor Mike Le Mesurier, who died earlier this month at the age of 90.

Mr Le Mesurier served as a town councillor for many years and during his time in office, he was instrumental in the implementation of a swimming pool in Thame.

Before entering the world of local politics, he taught at Lord Williams’s School between 1978 and 1992.

Cllr Ann Midwinter described his passing as a ‘peaceful end to an energetic life’ while the town council added in a statement: “The council expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends.

“Mike will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Mr Le Mesurier is fondly remembered at the school, where he taught geography and religious education.

Headteacher David Wybron paid tribute to Mr Le Mesurier describing him as ‘a great character’.

He said: “Mike made an immediate impact at the school with his strong opinions, charismatic presence and keen sense of humour, generating warmth and respect from both colleagues and students.

“His various experiences prior to Lord Williams’s School included a South African upbringing, a Rhodes Scholarship, a politically driven move to New Zealand at the age of 27, flying planes for the New Zealand Air Force and playing high-grade cricket against Richard Hadlee’s father.

“Mike believed that his role as a teacher was to ‘open minds’ and he did this successfully at the lower school.”

Mr Le Mesurier’s life will be remembered at a service at Oxfordshire crematorium on February 10 at 1pm.