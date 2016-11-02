There’s a deli at number five cooking up a treat

The Deli at No.5 opened last week, bringing Great British produce from all over Britain to Thame.

Directors Joe Bastan and Hannah Leah Jones have far from a traditional background in retail, Hannah coming from in the film industry and Joe changing career from an occupational therapist for brain injuries.

Sourcing the best of British produce, the owners have traveled the country to bring residents the finest cheese, cured meets, chutneys and homeware chopping boards and textiles made my small producers.

The directors, Hannah and Joe want to show people what Great Britain has to offer. The Deli’s ethos is “celebrating Great British produce with a Great British lifestyle.”

Hannah Jones said: “The products have been sourced from small farms as well as farmers markets and trade shows in Wales, Cornwall and Scotland. We also went up to Harrogate in Yorkshire.”

“Our alcohol products are quite quirky, it is not what you would find in an off license or supermarket. We have beer sourced from the local brewery that is in Thame as well. Our homeware is made all around the country: we have a great wooden board producer The Old Board Co. who handcraft wooden boards, carving boards and wine racks.It took us a good four or five months to travel to all the different trade shows, farms and farmers markets to select all the products we wanted to sell.”