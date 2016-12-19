The great escape! Christmas turkeys make a run for it from the farm

As we all look forward to Christmas there is one animal in particular that won’t be relishing the idea, and that of course is the Christmas turkey.

But a gaggle of plucky birds decided to take matters into their own hands (or wings) at the weekend and stage a waddle off, away from the farmyard where they live.

This picture, which shows how one of the turkeys stopped in the road while the others ran away from a farm near Towersey was captured by Thame Gazette content editor Hayley O’Keeffe.

She said: “It was hilarious, we were shouting ‘run turkeys run’!

“The white turkey waited to see its friends across the road and looked right at us. The they all went into an adjoining field.

“We had to stop our car but it wasn’t dangerous because there was plenty of view either way, they turkeys obviously know a safe place to cross when they see one.

“The man in the car travelling in the opposite direction actually had to get out of his car to herd them into the side of the road.”

It is not known whether the turkeys were successfully found and returned to the farm and their fate.

Hayley added: “I sort of hope that they got away, it would be nice to think that a small gang of turkeys organised themselves well enough to make a break for it. If they have escaped I would like to wish them a very Merry Christmas indeed, because they definitely deserve it!”