Skydive in tribute to dad who died just five days after cancer diagnosis

A teacher from Thame has braved a leap from the skies in tribute to her dad who died last October just five days after bowel cancer was diagnosed.

Sarah Stocks has raised more than £3,000 for Bowel Cancer UK after completing the skydive over Swindon where her dad, Mike Reeves, grew up.

Sarah Stocks

The former policeman, who was 59, lived in Haddenham and leaves behind wife Gill, Sarah, her brother Anthony and four young grandchildren whom his life revolved around.

Sarah, a teacher at Barley Hill School, said her dad’s cancer was diagnosed in September last year and had spread to the lymph nodes.

She said: “Three days later we were told that nothing could be done and, two days after, we said our final goodbyes to the best dad and grandad we could ever have wished for. I miss him more than I could ever have imagined.

“Cancer has hit my family hard over the years and turned my world upside down many times.

“I know I can’t cure this brutal disease but I needed to do something to help stop others from feeling the way I do now or how I have in the past, and more importantly, to help limit the suffering it causes everybody involved. Cancer is cruel, life-changing and so unfair.”

The mum of two young boys did the skydive on Saturday, July 1, and among the many supporters were her year 6 pupils who gave the profits from a school enterprise day to Bowel Cancer UK.

Sarah, a former Lord Williams’s pupil who has taught at Barley Hill School for nine years, added: “2017 is my year of living life to the max because I now understand how precious life is.”

A policeman for 30 years, Mike became a driver for an Aylesbury based company after retiring and he was a dedicated Swindon Town Football Club supporter.

Sarah added: “His main love was his family, especially his four grandchildren who he adored spending time with. He was the centre of our family. He loved family days out and we had so much fun.”

Sarah was joined on the skydive by friends Sam Mills and Shelley Bennett.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-stocks84