Safety warning issued over craze of swimmers wearing mermaid tails

A safety warning has been issued over a new craze of swimmers wearing MERMAID tails.

The trend of wearing the item has grown alongside the popularity of children’s television show Mako Mermaids as well as classic movies Little Mermaid and Splash.

But it has also led the Royal Life Saving Society UK issuing a warning to parents about the dangers that could lead to drownings.

Earlier this month, a teenage British water sports instructor died after using a mermaid-style monofin and snorkel at an exclusive beach resort in Greece.

Harry Byatt, 19, was found at a depth of about 30 metres on the seabed on August 6.

RLSS UK say the mermaid tails should only be used in organised classes run by qualified professionals.

It has teamed up with Fin2Fit, which offers mermaid and shark tail swimming exercise classes for children, to ensure their safe use.

Mike Dunn, of RLSS UK, said: “These activities must be done in a safe and approved environment. We are conscious that there have been a number of incidents caused through improper use of mono-fins and mermaid tails.

“Videos of these incidents, which often occur in back garden and home pools, circulate on social media.

“Consequently, RLSS UK strongly recommends to all parents, that the safest way for children to enjoy and benefit from this new activity is through participation in professionally organised classes, which are delivered by qualified instructors, who are affiliated to a reputable mermaid or mono-fin swimming organisation.”