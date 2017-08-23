Red Ensign to fly in support of Merchant Navy

Residents around Thame are invited to see the town fly the Red Ensign flag on Friday, September 1, in preparation for Merchant Navy Day.

Since the start of this century, September 3 has been the UK’s designated Merchant Navy Day, which is a day to show support for the seafarers on which the UK depends by proudly flying the Red Ensign flag.

Across the UK, town and village halls, local authorities, civic centres, museums, libraries and other public buildings will fly the Red Ensign on Sunday, September 3.

Thame will be joining in marking this occasion, with the Red Ensign being raised at 10.30am on Friday, September 1, by the Mayor of Thame, Cllr Tom Wyse.

Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to use #MerchantNavyDay on social media. The flag will continue to fly over the weekend.