Ransom thriller for author’s novel debut

An author from Thame has published his first novel, a crime story set in Oxford.

Graham Dinton, who has been compiling short stories for 10 years, has published Held To Ransom through Amazon.

The new work is a topical crime story about a missing woman, featuring an exciting new investigator, Emma Hawkins.

In the multi-ethnic East Oxford community, tensions are brewing as anti-immigration feeling mounts. Up-and-coming journalist Emma is using her column inches to fight for tolerance, but her passion puts her at odds with her older, outspoken boss Jamie - who’s more than a little irresistible to her.

When a local newsagent with an intriguing past is violently abducted and the finger points at Romanian gangs, Emma is plunged into an investigation that could be the biggest story of her career – but is the ransom demand all it seems? And what dark secret is Jamie hiding?

Graham - real name Graham Bird - has entered it into the Amazon Storyteller 2017 competition and is hoping for more positive reviews to help in getting on the shortlist.

He is working on a follow up book and says that his ficticious character Emma, who was born in Thame in the 1980s, has been influenced by a challenging upbringing that will emerge in later books.

Graham was born and raised in Cornwall and trained as an electronic engineer, before pursuing a career in computer software and IT. He moved to Thame in 1991 with his family and working in London before developing an interest in writing.

He started writing fiction in 2004 and has written many short stories, publishing with the Turl Street Writers and as himself.

He has two sons who went were educated at Lord Williams’s School, and they are now living in Oxford and Egham in Surrey.

Graham spends time each week helping his wife take care of their three granddaughters.

Graham Dinton’s books can be found on Amazon or at www.grahamdinton.com

