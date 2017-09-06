Proms treat right on your doorstep

Enjoy the Last Night of the Proms in true style - and on your doorstep - with the Thame Concert Band.

The band will be giving their own version of the famous evening of music, as the final Proms night is performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Thame’s leading wind band, the Thame Concert Band, invites all to come and celebrate all things British with its Last Night of the Proms concert, on Saturday, September 9.

The concert will be at Christ Church, Thame, at 7.30pm and offers a feast of music for all ages.

The conductor will be Callum Rookes, of the Coldstream Guards.

It promises to be a musical spectacular with classic numbers such as Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory, Fantasia on British Sea Songs and even some music by Queen.

There’ll be flag-waving, party-popping, cake eating, and a raffle.

Flags will be provided but take your own rattles and streamers.

Tickets are £5 on the door.

Visit www.thameconcertband.org.uk