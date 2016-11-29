Pink Floyd cover band headlining at Thame music night

A Pink Floyd cover band are headlining the next edition of the First Thursday Music Club.

Rock group Prog Floyd (pictured right) are the featured artists playing in the 10pm slot at the musical gathering at the James Figg pub on Thursday December 1.

The four-piece outfit will be covering some of Pink Floyd’s most famous works from best-selling albums Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here and the Wall .

Prog Floyd have performed at many festivals including Thame’s Music in the Park, Bledfest, Bikers Days and Beacon Festival as well as at many other venues across the south of England.

In addition to Prog Floyd, Celtic Heartbeat and the Band With No Name are also booked to appear on the same bill.

As well as the artists already booked, there is also the traditional Open Mic section of the evening where slots are available to performers between 8pm and 9pm on a “first come, first served” basis.

Players can sign-up from 7.30pm for the chance to play in front of what is always a friendly and appreciative audience.

A full house PA system with keyboard, bass amp, guitar amp and jazz drum kit are all available for performers to use.

Entrance is free for what will be Thame’s final monthly eclectic musical night of 2016.

Reflecting on the year the club’s founder Johnnie Littler said: “We are very proud of the thriving music scene in Thame.

“For our part since starting we have put on over 700 acts to a combined audience of over 10,000.

“We continue our mission to give people a chance to perform and see quality live music in Thame.

“We are planning big things for 2017 and can’t wait to tell you about them and get people involved.

“We have a great team who all work for free to help add to the cultural vibrancy and fun of living in our town.

“My thanks to them and all those who come to watch and play.”