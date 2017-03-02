PICTURE GALLERY: Making a splash at this year’s Thame Swimathon

The fifth edition of the Thame Swimathon has seen 20 teams swimming a total of 45 miles for various local charities.

More than £4,000 has so far been raised for charity following the event at Thame Leisure Centre on Sunday February 26.

Team Barley Hill Barracudas raise their hands in the air after taking part in the Swimathon, during which they raised money for the Barley Hill School PTFA

Ben Williams and Marcus Birmingham who earlier in the week received South Oxfordshire District Council awards for sports achievements were part of the “Thame Swimming Club Team A” which established a new Swimathon record.

Team A swam 221 lengths beating 2014’s record of 180 held by another Thame Swimming Club team.

Elliot Riley-Brown, another SODC award winner was a member of “Team F” which swam 187 lengths, the second best ever performance.

The swimming club was represented by nine teams at this year’s Swimathon.

This is one awesome team! The Awesome Dawsons are all smiles after completing the Swimathon in aid of the Make a Wish Foundation

Marius Ciortan, the Rotary Club of Thame’s spokesman said: “The 5th edition of Thame Swimathon was very successful.

“We send our thanks to all swimmers who enthusiastically covered 2,899 lengths and raised lots of money for good causes.

“A big “thank you” to our families and friends from the Rotary, Lions, and Inner Wheel clubs.

“We are also grateful to our sponsors, Aston Hearing, Booker Tate, Park Street Dental Clinic, Thame Leisure Centre and Ignite Sport who helped us covering most of the costs required to run our community event.”

Keeping it in the family! The Richards team celebrate taking part in this year's Swimathon

So far the teams have raised more than £4,000, with Team Ice Cream, a group of Thame schoolchildren who swam in memory of Barnaby Cork currently leading the fundraisers’ table.

The public has until April 2 to support the teams with their fundraising.

The links to the group’s My Donate pages can be found at www.thame.rotary1090.org

Team Speedy Skaters pose with their certificates and medals after being speedy on the water during this year's Swimathon!

Teams A to E representing Thame Swimming Club show their medals and certificates following the Thame Swimathon

Hands in the air! Team Dolphin 77 are all smiles following this year's Swimathon

Team EYAI hold their certificates above their heads after completing this year's Swimathon for EYAI (Enhancing Young Adults Independence)

Hands in the air! Team Hope celebrate participating in the Swimathon, in which they were fundraising for Dementia UK