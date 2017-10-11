Parking advice for visitors as festival and fair dates clash

Residents and visitors to Thame are being given advice on travel and parking as the arts and literary festival clashes with the charter fair this week.

The town centre will be drawing the crowds to the fair today (Friday) and on Saturday, with the TAL Festival already in full swing and attracting even more people to the centre.

A festival organiser said: “This year the festival coincides with the charter fair. This happens every four years or so and unfortunately can’t be avoided.

“We have been asked by many people to provide a practical guide for where to park at TAL Festival.

“There are no road closures and you can get about as normal. Apart from a little bit of noise, the main drawback is that we lose the car park in the Upper High Street.

“Please leave yourself good time to park and get to the events. We hope you have a wonderful time.”

All the festival venues are within the town centre. St Mary’s Church and the Barns Centre are the furthest in one direction - a 10 minute walk from the Town Hall. The Players Theatre and Christchurch, the furthest in the opposite direction, is a 5 minute walk from the Town Hall. The TAL website features a plan showing car parks in relation to venues.

There a host of events today (Friday) and over the weekend, with tickets still available for the shows which are running until Sunday, October 15.

The festival box office is open in the Town Hall each morning during the event.

For full details and to book online visit talfestival.org or call 0871 288 3420 (calls cost 25p a minute).