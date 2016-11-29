Paedophile football coach from Bucks faces 8 further charges of child sex abuse

Former soccer coach Barry Bennell has been charged with eight fresh counts of child sex abuse.

The 62-year-old, from Milton Keynes, is understood to have been charged with the offences against a boy under the age of 14.

Bennell, who had been treated at Lister Hospital, Stevenage, is due to appear before South Cheshire Magistrates’ Court on December 14.

Bennell was found unconscious and not breathing at the Novotel Hotel in Stevenage, on Friday night.

Thames Valley Police refused to comment and referred the matter to the Crime Prosecution Service (CPS).

A spokesman for the CPS said: “On 27 September 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service received a file of evidence from Cheshire Police relating to allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse involving a former football coach, Barry Bennell.

“Following a review of the evidence, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, Mr Bennell, 62, has today been charged with eight offences of sexual assault against a boy under the age of 14.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Bennell will now begin and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The former youth scout and junior football coach served three prison terms for child abuse but is now at the centre of a new child abuse scandal after former footballers outed him as their abuser.

On Thursday, officers from Thames Valley Police removed items and a dog from Bennell’s home in Milton Keynes.

A smashed window could be seen to the rear of the property which police confirmed was as a result of an attempted break-in on Saturday.

Unmarked police cars have remained outside the small detached bungalow ever since.

Lister Hospital bosses have refused to confirm or deny whether Bennell remains on site.

Bennell worked at Crewe Alexandra in the 1980s and 1990s and also had a close association with Stoke City and Manchester City, as well as with a number of junior teams in Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire and Greater Manchester.

He ran summer holiday camps in the UK - including at Butlins - as well as youth football tours and summer soccer camps in the US.

Bennell is believed to suffer ill health.

The charges are:

Indecent assault on boy under the age of 14 years

Incite a boy under fourteen years of age to commit an act of gross indecency

Indecent assault on boy under the age of 14 years

Incite a boy under fourteen years of age to commit an act of gross indecency

Indecent assault on boy under the age of 14 years

Indecent assault on boy under the age of 14 years

Indecent assault on boy under the age of 14 years

Assault with intent to commit buggery.