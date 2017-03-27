Oh Albert! Thame family’s pet cat found in Maidenhead, Berkshire, and he may have got there by boat

A Thame family say they are ‘amazed’ that their beloved pet kitten has been found safe and well 25 miles away from home after almost three weeks missing.

In a tale that owner Jenny Halson described as ‘crazy’ Albert went missing from the family home near Thame park on Monday March 6.

Despite frantic searches and social media appeals there was no sign of the six-year-old moggy until Jenny received a call today (Monday).

She said: “This morning I had a call from a vets in Maidenhead!

“Albert has been handed in this morning, and is healthy and well.

“They think he maybe got on a boat further on up from Thame as we live by Thame Park where the river is.”

Jenny said she ‘cried’ when she heard the news and said she was looking to forward to surprising her six-year-old son Thomas when he came home from school.

Since the article in last week’s Thame Gazette Jenny said she had calls from people with possible sightings.

She said: “People called me with possible sightings in Lewknor and by the cricket pitch in Thame.

“He was a rescue from the Blue Cross centre and we’ve had him since November last year.

“After eight weeks we started to let him go out into the garden but he’s never gone missing before.

“He’s very small and has no collar so we hoped that someone might have picked him up.

“He’s very healthy, other than having slightly itchy ears.

“I’m so shocked - it’s crazy.”