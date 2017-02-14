New lift will make Waddesdon Manor more accessible than ever

More people than ever will be able to enjoy all of the Waddesdon Manor experience this season, following the arrival of a new lift.

The historic house and grounds will reopen to the public on March 22.

Many accesibility improvements have been made in recent years including more dedicated parking, a mobility vehicle and drop platform buses.

But this year less-able visitors will be able to use brand new a permanent hydraulic Panova lift at the entrance to the manor for the very first time.

The two-stage lift will enable visitors with mobility requirements to enter comfortably through the main entrance to the house along with the rest of their party, with no need to wait for temporary ramps to be put in position. Waddesdon is a Grade 1 listed building, so when not in use, the lifts sink into the floor, making them unobtrusive visually.

This year there is also a new visitor information services and cloakroom adjacent to the manor, opposite the restaurant, will offer visitors a new cloakroom facility, able to accommodate large bags as well as picnic hampers.

General manager, Simon Wales says: “We are delighted that our trustees approved this significant investment in Waddesdon’s accessibility to improve the experience of arrival at the house entrance and we look forward to welcoming all visitors during the forthcoming season.”