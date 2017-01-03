More than 40,000 people enjoy record-breaking Waterside panto

More than 40,000 people came through the doors at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury for this year’s pantomime Aladdin.

As well as record-breaking audiences the show also raised the biggest amount yet for its chosen charities.

With totals from the last six shows collections to be announced more than £7,000 had been raised for the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

More than 150 local residents appeared on stage to sing along with Wishee Washee played by Andy Collins, while several audience members embraced his now traditional ‘12 Days of Christmas’ routine coming equipped with water pistols!

Among the other stars taking part were former EastEnders actress Michelle Collins, Jasmin Walia from The Only Way is Essex and La Voix from Britain’s Got Talent.

General manager Lee Duffy said: “Our seventh family pantomime has proved to be one to remember with record-breaking audiences coming through our doors and incredible feedback.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our panto fans, digging deep for two fantastic charities.

“We have a waiting list of schools, families and groups waiting to book for this year’s traditional show which we are excited to be announcing later this month.

“Until then we’d like to thanks all those who joined us for our festive venture in Old Peking, and we look forward to welcoming patrons for another year of live entertainment at its best in 2017.”