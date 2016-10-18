Kandeez find it a breeze as young dancers do town proud at national finals

Dancers from Aylesbury’s Kandeez Dance school did the town proud when they brought home a brilliant 23 trophies from the ISTD DFR National Grand Finals Competition at the Guildford Spectrum last week.

Twenty dancers, aged between five and 18, qualified to compete at the event following regional area competitions throughout the year.

Dancers took part in the Set Dance, Rock n Roll, Solos and Pairs events, bringing home their fantastic haul of silverware, eight of which were first places.

Izzy Fincher (front third from left) won U14 and under bronze tobe crowned National Champion for 2016.

Proud Kandeez principal, Michelle Bradford was over the moon with her team.

“To qualify for an event of such a high standard is always the achievement but to bring home a trophy is just outstanding.

“It is testament to the hard work of each and every one of our dancers.”