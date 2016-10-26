How has this been allowed to happen? Brave Alex Novakovic and his five-strong family housed by council in tiny one bedroom flat

They were the family that inspired a deluge of goodwill which brought out the absolute best in the whole community.

But now young cancer sufferer Alex Novakovic and his five-strong family are holed up in a tiny one bedroom flat ... a situation which they say is putting the young boy’s health at risk.

In 2013 Alex was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and his parents Jasmine and art dealer Rad, issued a desperate plea to raise more than £200,000 to help their son with lifesaving treatment in Boston.

Aylesbury folks came out in force and raised the cash in just 12 days. This meant that Alex received the miracle treatment and was on the road to recovery.

But last year they received the devastating news that Alex’s cancer had returned. This put the family under immense pressure and Jasmine suffered a breakdown, which meant that Rad was forced to give up work to care for his wife and son, who was receiving monthly chemotherapy.

He was forced to sign on at the Job Centre, leading to an eviction notice being issued by the landlord of the four-bedroom Bedgrove home they lived in.

The family have now been housed by Aylesbury Vale District Council in a cramped flat, with two beds in the living room and three beds in a small bedroom, for Alex, 10, Victoria, 15 and Elizabeth aged seven.

Rad, who is desperate to find his family accomodation where they can feel more secure , said: “They are saying that we are category D in terms of need because we have shelter, but my wife needs space to recover, and we have been told that because Alex is so susceptable to infection that he needs his own toilet at the very least.

“My daughter Victoria is revising for her GCSEs and there is no way to get the internet for her here, so she is missing out too. We are worried that we may have to move out of area, Alex’s school in Bedgrove has set up special one to one lessons for him because he has missed three years of education - this was hard for them to arrange and we are so grateful and all that will be lost if we have to move away. If anyone has a stable home they could rent to us please get in touch.”

Lisa Edwards, casework team manager at Aylesbury Vale District Council, said: “We have a dedicated team of housing advisors who are passionate about providing the best possible service for those who seek our assistance.

“We are not able to discuss individual cases, but all cases are assessed on the information with which we are provided, and in accordance with our policies and government legislation. The Novakovic family are very welcome to speak directly with their housing advisor to clarify their concerns and discuss their housing needs.”