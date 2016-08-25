Celebrations at Lord Williams’s School for best ever GCSE results

Lord Williams’s School in Thame achieved its best ever set of GCSE results today (Thursday).

76% of students achieved five or more passes at A*- C which included in English and Maths.

Headteacher David Wybron said: “Following on from very successful A Level results last week for our Sixth Form students, this is now wonderful news for our Year 11 students.

“There is no substitute for hard work in terms of fulfilling potential and our students should feel very proud of their achievements.

“They are a very capable cohort of students who brought such positive energy to their studies and wider interests.

“Students also acknowledge that they couldn’t have achieved such results without the excellent support and encouragement from teachers and support staff in school and from parents and carers at home.”

The following students got at least seven passes at Grade A* or A: Bethany Airstone, Matthew Bellars, Marcus Birmingham, Harriet Burdett, Harriet Caiger, Lara Carmichael, Daniel Collins, Laura Denton, Nikhil Desai, Eleanor Downer, Ellie Draper, Luke Eaton, Ella Ferris, Lois Freeman, Sam Goode, Alessia Grant, Chiara Gregory, Emily Hake, Nicholas Harbour, Clare Harman, Rufino Herreros-Richards, Jack Hudson, Elspeth Jackson, Imogen Krauze, Florence Lawlor, Adam Lockwood, Ashley Macdonald, Tessa Marsh, Georgia McDermott, James McStay, Lucy Miller, Oliver Moss, Josefine Ng, Lewis Niedzielski, Rory Pearce, Jacob Powell, Isobel Scarborough, Michael Shearwood, George Shreeve, Ella Simms, Sophie Smith, Katie Strathdee, Bex Surridge, Charley Sydenham, Jessica Thomas, Niamh Twyford, Rebecca Van Walwyk and Lucy Webb.