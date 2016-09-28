Attacks on young women in Thame linked say officers

Police are investigating a series of attacks on young women in Thame which they believe are linked.

The first incident took place on Sunday August 21 between 2.30am and 2.45am after the victim, a 19 year-old woman, had been with friends in Thame.

As she was walking home, along the Phoenix Trail, she was punched in her left eye.

As she turned around, she saw four men running away, and laughing.

She sustained bruising and swelling underneath her left eye.

The second incident took place on Monday August 22 at 9.10pm when the victim, a 20 year-old woman, was walking along Gas Alley which links East Street and Wellington Street.

She walked past two men, and one of them touched her on the shoulder causing her to turn around.

When she did so, the second man punched in her eye.

The men ran from the alley in the direction of Wellington Street, and the victim heard them laughing.

The third incident took place on September 15 between 9pm and 9.20pm, on the evening of the Thame Fair.

The victim, a 19 year-old woman, was walking along an alleyway off Elms Road with her four-month old child in a pushchair.

She was grabbed from behind by the shoulders, and pushed up against a wall by a man, while a second man grabbed her pushchair.

The offenders were disturbed by an approaching member of the public, and then ran away towards Elm Park.

Investigating officer PC Gemma Price said: “We are linking these three incidents because of the similarities in the accounts of the victims.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has any information that will help our investigation, including residents that live in the vicinity of the incidents that have CCTV,

“We would especially like to speak to the member of the public who disturbed the most recent incident as we don’t believe she realised at the time that she was witnessing an assault.

“If you were in the Elms Road area at about 9pm on the evening of the Thame Fair, were holding a torch, and saw two men, a woman and a pushchair please call us on 101.

“We are increasing patrols in Thame and would encourage anyone who feels concerned about these incidents to speak to one of our officers, or to call the Thame Neighbourhood Policing team on 101.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the incident to contact police by calling the non-emergency number 101.”