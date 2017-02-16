KT Tunstall and a whole host of other exciting acts announced for Towersey 2017 line-up

The line-up for the 53rd edition of the Towersey Festival has been announced.

Former Brit Award winner KT Tunstall, English singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner, folk musician Eliza Carthy and Bellowhead singer Jon Boden are the headline acts for the four-day musical extravaganza.

Other acts on the bill at the event which runs from August 25 to 28 include The Blockheads, Foy Vance and BBC Radio Two Folk Awards nominees Megson and Jim Causley.

The festival will take place at the Thame Showground and as well as all the live music other activities include workshops, a youth programme, ceilidh and dance sessions, a folk club, street theatre, storytelling and spoken word, film screenings, a real ale bar, street food and market stalls.

Towersey Festival director Joe Heap said: “We have another great mix of artists this year, including BBC Radio 2 favourite KT Tunstall, as well as such Towersey stalwarts as Jon Boden, Eliza Carthy and Show Of Hands, who have visited the festival many times over the years.

“We’re very excited by our full line-up.

“Off the back of a successful 2016, we’ve already sold out of both our Tier One and Tier Two tickets, so we know our audience is really looking forward to Towersey 2017 as much as we are.”

Discounted tickets for Thame residents are on sale now priced at £95 for adults, £63 for youths, £42 for children covering all four days.

More details at www.towerseyfestival.com