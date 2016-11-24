Join Thame’s festive fun run

A festive fun run is taking place around Thame on Sunday December 4.

The event is organised jointly by the Thame Lions Club and the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, and should help to get families into the Christmas spirit.

Participants are invited to dress up as anything Christmas-related, from Santa, to elves or even a turkey and bring all the family along as they run, jog, walk, scoot or push a buggy or wheelchair round an easy-going three kilometre route through the town centre.

A seasonal soundtrack will be provided by the Chiltern Songbirds and Thame Leisure Centre are sending a crack team of fitness elves to get everyone warmed up and ready for the run which starts at 10am.

Ken Bennell from Thame Lions Club said: “We hope to see festive runners and walkers of all ages take part so that together we can raise funds to support the wonderful palliative care provided for local families in Thame and the surrounding area.

“Thame Lions have been supporting local causes for nearly 40 years and are pleased to be associated with Florence Nightingale Hospice raising funds for this very worthwhile cause.”

Family entry is £30, or it is £10 per adult, £7.50 per child under 16 years and the event is free for children under the age of two.

For an extra £1 donation, race entrants will automatically go into a prize draw to win a VIP panto meet and greet experience for four people with the celebrity cast of Aladdin - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s pantomime this year.

The deadline to enter is Wednesday November 30 at 8am.

For more information or to enter visit www.fnhospice.org.uk/festive-fun-run.