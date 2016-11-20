Search

If you were an animal what would you be? Britain’s worst interview questions and how to answer them

'I'm a tiger' - the worst interview questions revealed

'I'm a tiger' - the worst interview questions revealed

0
Have your say

Let’s be honest, job interviews are scary. Your would-be employers are sitting across the table, with eyes fixed firmly on you.

Component:1.7683077.1479310990, , ,$mergedBody