Get ready for a great day of music in Thame

Tickets are now available for one of Thame’s musical highlights of the year.

Music in the Park will be returning on Sunday April 30 with another spectacular line- up of thirty performers ready to put on a fantastic day full of entertainment.

Topping the bill on the main stage are the popular Princes Risborough based ska band Skasouls UK.

Also appearing will be A Little Bit Country, 2am Blue, Billy Watman, The 2 Strokes and the Memphis Rattlesnakes.

Look out for the various school choirs and local choirs who are well rehearsed, ready to sing in full voice!

The event will feature two stages with live music and dance performances starting from noon, with the action-packed day coming to an end at 9pm.

Tickets can now be bought in Thame from Vintage & Modern, Wally’s, Thame Town Hall, Fore Golf, The Falcon, Florence Nightingale Shop and the Cross Keys.

Tickets are priced at £9 for adults, £5 for students, under-18s and senior citizens and £23 for a family ticket.

For the full line-up performing at this year’s festival visit www.musicinthepark.org.uk.