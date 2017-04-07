Thame school’s fun run expected to raise more than £2,000

More than £2,000 is expected to be raised from Lord Williams’ School’s first ever hot cross bunny run.

Eighty-six runners including students and local families tackled a 5km course around the school playing fields on Saturday April 1.

Runners at the start ahead of Lord Williams's School's first ever hot cross bunny run

Participants leapt over straw bales, hopped over car tyres and crawled under ‘rabbit’ nets.

All money raised from the event will be put towards the purchase of iPads and a charging trolley to be used by students across the school.

The event was supported by Abbey Business who supplied water for the runners and offered an iPad to the student who raised the most sponsorship.

TnS Catering provided water for the runners and sponsored advertising costs.

Runners tackle the course at Lord Williams' School's first ever hot cross bunny run

Locally based Lucy Electrical sponsored the running numbers with Mike Jones from the company saying: “I’m an Old Tamensian myself so I’m always keen to support the school.”

Headteacher David Wybron said: “This was a fun event and enjoyed by everyone present.

“I would like to thank all those who helped to organise the event and well done to the participants.

“It was a tough course but well worth the effort to raise funds for the school.”