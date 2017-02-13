Driver’s lucky escape after car crashes into ditch near Thame

A driver escaped with only minor injuries after a car crashed into a ditch near Thame on Friday.

Crews from Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire fire and rescue services were called to Thame Park Road between Thame and Postcombe at 12.10pm.

Fire crews stabilised the vehicle and provided first aid to the female driver who was then taken to hospital.

Watch manager Andy Ford said: “On arrival we found a car off the road in the ditch and firefighters immediately checked the female driver and stabilised the car. “The injuries sustained could have been far worse if the driver had not been wearing her seat belt.

“She was very fortunate to have not collided with other cars coming the other way.”

Mr Ford also urged drivers to take extra care during spells of bad weather, adding: “We have attended a number of road traffic collisions in the area this year already.

“I would urge drivers to slow down and take the road conditions into account at this time of year, especially now the weather is turning colder and roads may be icy in places.”