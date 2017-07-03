Curry kits on sale at the major supermarkets recalled over ‘unsafe’ milk powder

Two sauce kits which are on sale at supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons are unsafe to eat and have been recalled.

Geeta’s Foods has recalled two sauce kits as they have been found to contain milk powder produced in an unapproved premises which means that they may be unsafe to eat.

The affected items are both 155g packs, of Makhani Butter Chicken Sauce Kit and Royal Korma Sauce Kit. The recall affects all batch codes and Best Before dates

The London-based company’s goods are available in high stores such as Sainbury’s, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons.

A company statement read: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought.”

No other Geeta’s Foods Ltd products are known to be affected.