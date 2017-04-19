Pensioner left ‘shaken and upset’ after burglars steal more than 15 pieces of jewellery from his home in Lewknor

Police are hunting thieves who ransacked the home of a 70-year-old and stole multiple pieces of jewellery of sentimental value.

Although the theft happened between 11.55am and 3.10pm on Monday April 3 police only released details of the crime today (Wednesday).

Items including bracelets, wedding rings, coins and cufflinks were stolen from the address on Watlington Road in Lewknor.

The full list of items stolen are as follows:

> An 18 or 20 inch three gold necklace, handmade in turkey

> A matching bracelet (pictured above)

> An antique gold band wedding ring

> An opal ring

> A sapphire and diamond eternity ring

> A pearl engagement ring

> A gold ring with sapphires set inside the band

> A gold ring with poem engraved on the inside

> A solid gold tie pin with matching cufflinks

> Gold elephant earings and bracelet,

> Multiple pairs of gold hoops/studs

> Solid silver pig cufflinks

> Square opal and gold cufflinks

> Two trays of various old coins

Investigating officer Det Con Georgina Bradley said: “The victim is naturally shaken and upset about this incident, since the stolen items were of sentimental value.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to come forward and contact me via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43170096744.”