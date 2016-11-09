Appeal after burglars steal cash from Thame flat

Burglars have stolen money from a flat in Thame in an incident which police are linking to another theft in the town on the same day.

Police are appealing for information after the incident between 10am and 4pm on Thursday November 3 at Lee Court.

The occupant returned to his flat to find two men inside.

They left without saying anything and were carrying tools.

Subsequently he discovered a large quantity of cash had been stolen.

The first offender is black and was wearing a grey hooded jumper, dark trousers and white trainers.

The second offender is white and was wearing a light blue hooded jacket, blue/purple trousers and black trainers.

They were driving a dark grey Audi A3 with tinted rear passenger windows.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Frankie Jarvis of Abingdon CID, said, “We believe this incident is linked to another burglary from the same day at Moorend Lane in Thame.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Thame area at this time.”

“Anyone who recognises the description of the men or their vehicle should get in touch with the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101.”