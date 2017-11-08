Choirs join forces to commemorate Remembrance

A Requiem For Remembrance is the title of a concert being given in Thame this weekend.

Great Milton Singers, Wheatley Singers and Cumnor Choral Society are joining forces to present Brahms’ A German Requiem, at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, November 11, at 7.30pm.

There will also be readings and poetry, specifically chosen to honour Remembrance, and spellbinding, moving solos, specifically selected for the evening.

Musical director Kate Billimore will be joined by soprano Ann Mackay, bass Steven Henderson and Bruce Alexander, who will give the readings.

A spokesman for the event said: “Brahms’s magnificent, noble ‘German Requiem’ always draws a crowd. Its sublime, radiant solos and majestic, dramatic choruses have, for almost 150 years, moved and delighted audiences. That alone is reason enough to get along to a performance.

“Add to this the united voices of around 100 singers, some known personally to you, along with first class soloists - the wonderful Ann Mackay and stupendous Steven Henderson - known for their splendid renditions of the work, and an orchestral ensemble drawn from far and wide.”

Funds raised will help the Southampton University Centre for Cancer Immunology Research and Oxford-based children’s charity Parasol.

Tickets £10, £8 in advance, from choir members, Wheatley Library, Great Milton Stores, The Book House in Thame, or on the door.