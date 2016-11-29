Amazon recalls adapters over electric shock fears

Online retailer Amazon is recalling a range of power adapters for its Kindle Fire e-reader range, following the discovery that some items may carry a risk of electrical shock.

In what the company describe as “rare” cases, when the power adapter included with the UK Fire 7” and UK Fire Kids Edition 7” tablet is pulled from the wall socket, the adapter assembly may detach and create a risk of electrical shock.

Amzon recall

Affected adapters were sold only in the United Kingdom and Ireland from September 2015. They can be identified via the image, which shows the position of the product code, FABkK7B.

Power adapters sold in other countries or shipped with Fire HD and Fire HDX tablets need not be exchanged.

Amazon advise all affected customers to stop using the adapter until a replacement is received, pointing out that the included USB cable connected to a computer, or another compatible adapter, can be used to charge the tablet.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Customer safety is our top priority, and we are proactively offering to replace these power adapters with a new adapter, free of charge.”

Any customer who has not yet received a free replacement or claimed a credit from the company can contact Customer Service at www.amazon.co.uk/contactus.