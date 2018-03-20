Starring role as Cilla at Aylesbury for Bucks born entertainer

Cilla The Musical, a heart-warming musical adaptation of the ITV mini series, is coming to Aylesbury next month (April).

The show is based on the early life of Cilla Black by BAFTA award winner, Jeff Pope (Philomena, Mrs Biggs).

The story follows the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky, yet incredible, rise to fame. By the age of just 25 she was recognised as international singing star Cilla Black.

Starring in the title role is Buckinghamshire born Kara Lily Hayworth, who beat thousands of hopefuls in nationwide open auditions for the coveted role. She said: “I never thought I would get it when I auditioned, but it really is something special.

“I was lucky enough to bump into her while I was shopping at 12 and she stopped for an autograph. I told her that I wanted to get into show business and she said it was a tough industry but she didn’t discourage me from doing it.”

Kara, who was born in Chesham and now lives in Watford, said: “There was a lot of footage of Cilla on YouTube which was actually really useful. Especially as the rehearsal time for this show was only two-and-a-half weeks.

“Fortunately, Cilla’s eldest son is also the executive producer of the show and he was very enthused with the show when we started the tour in Liverpool. “

But did Kara watch the ITV series in preparation for the role. She said: “I saw the series when it was on the television originally but after getting the part, I didn’t go back and rewatch it because I wanted to do my own thing with the part.

“My favourite part of the show is the end of act one where she sings Anyone Who Had a Heart. It is such a big moment for her and it is Cilla’s first number one, so it is a real tipping point for her and it is when she starts to become the big star that she will become.

“It is a beautiful love story at the heart of it with some great music.”

Cilla The Musical is at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Tuesday, April 10 - Saturday, April 14 with evening and matinee performances.

Tickets from £17.90. Box office 0844 871 7607 or www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

