Rick Wakeman brings new show to Aylesbury

Following the hugely successful Piano Portraits tour last year, in support of the album of the same name, Rick Wakeman will return to Aylesbury later this month with his new tour Piano Odyssey.

The gig at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is on Saturday September 29 and will see even more classic tracks given Rick’s unique piano treatment.

He said: “In the footsteps of Piano Portraits, the new album Piano Odyssey features a collection of music old and new that includes some particular favourites of mine. I’m looking forward to performing tracks from it live on my own odyssey around the UK in the autumn!”

It will showcase music that has a special connection with Rick’s own personal musical journey along with memories, anecdotes and a few musical surprises.

For further information about the show or to book tickets visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

