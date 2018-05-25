REVIEW: Marlow Pub in the Park 2018

Tom Kerridge’s ‘Pub In The Park’ in Marlow’s Higginson Park was bathed in sunshine last weekend as 25,000 festival goers revelled in top notch grub, legendary bands and perhaps the odd beverage or two.

From Thursday 17 May through to Sunday 20 May, Michellin star chefs such as Michel Roux .Jr, Atul Kochhar and Tom Kerridge himself of course, served up tasty dishes and provided cooking demonstrations for Buckinghamshire’s foodies.

Atul Kochhar, of Sindhu Restaurant, was show casing an innovative and delicious chicken tikka pie - “Britain is all about pies” he said, and shared his ‘secret’ ingredient for the perfect garam masala (rose petal).

At Tom Kerridge’s Hand and Flowers stand, the beef brisket proved popular but arguably the talk of the festival was Wigmore’s three cheese and mustard toastie. Wigmore’s menu is overseen by Michel Roux .Jr.

On the entertainment side, music was provided on the main stage by artists such as Texas, Mel C, Soul II Soul and Razorlight. The latter headlined on Saturday night and were introduced by Tom Kerridge and radio’s Chris Evans before rocking and stomping their way through a selection of fan favourites.

Chris Evans, who began by boasting of his attendance at the royal wedding earlier in the day, exclaimed: “It’s a great day for Great Britain but a greater day for Marlow!”

The event, which first appeared last year, was once again a lavish celebration of food and music and looks certain to become a permanent fixture in the Marlow calendar. “Shall we do it again next year?” Tom Kerridge triumphantly beckoned to the crowd from the main stage. No doubt we will.