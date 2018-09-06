Improvised comedy heads back to Aylesbury

A theatrical show which is likened to an extreme version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? is returning to Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre following a sell out performance earlier this year.

Extreme Championship Improv is a fully improvised sketch comedy show with brand new games as well as classic games loaded with extreme twists based on suggestions from the audience.

The twists change the rules to make scenes more challenging and ridiculous than ever before and include scenes performed with blindfolds, tight time limits, whilst drinking alcohol and whilst tied together.

The cast will feature veteran improv performers and comedians facing off against one another for a chance to win the coveted Extreme Improv Championship belt.

The show is presented by Aylesbury-based Sparky Buddy Productions, a film/theatre company founded by Aylesbury’s David Pustansky who has been heavily involved with Queens Park Arts Centre over the years. Sparky Buddy Productions has long supported the performing arts scene in Aylesbury, regularly collaborating with the town council to create the popular Pantoween shows and annual walking plays.

David is one of the performers in the improv show alongside Annie Harris, Adam Hughes, James Little and Paul Boichat together with local guest performers Miranda Dawe, Sean Micallef, Vicky Poole and Toby Hannen.

Extreme Championship Improv has played at many London venues since its debut at the Camden Comedy Club last year and sold out the Second Space of the Waterside in March.

Sparky Buddy Productions has a long history of improv comedy at some of London’s top off West End venues. And over the past year the Extreme Improvisors have gone international with performances in Denmark and Japan. They will perform in America at the San Francisco Improv Fest one week prior to their show in Aylesbury.

The show at the Waterside takes place at 8pm on Saturday September 29.

Tickets cost £11 and are available from the box office, 0844 871 7607 or book online at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury