Harry Hill's new tour comes to Milton Keynes and Aylesbury

Harry Hill has announced a new family-fun filled tour kicking off in October coming to Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Coventry and Oxford.

The award winning comedian will present Harry Hill Kidz Show: How To Be Funny – For Kids!, to mark the release of his brand new kids book in October 2018.

The 11-date tour, jam-packed with laughs for all ages, will kick off at The New Theatre in Oxford on Thursday October 21. This will be followed by a performance at Warwick Arts Centre on Saturday October 23. He comes to Milton Keynes Theatre on Thursday October 28 and Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Saturday November 3

Harry Hill Kidz Show: How To Be Funny – For Kids!, the first time the revered comedian has taken to the road in five years, ties in with the release of Matt Millz Stands Up, the sequel to Harry’s critically lauded kids book, Matt Millz, about the world’s youngest comedian who dreams of making it big.

Harry Hill Kidz Show: How To Be Funny – For Kids! will offer hints, tips and anecdotes for children who fancy themselves as a bit of a joker, with the self-styled floppy collared loon Harry Hill on hand to run through his dos and do nots, as well as offering kids the chance to try out their comedy skills.

He said: “I can’t tell you how many letters I get from children asking me how you become a stand-up comic, which is partly why I wrote the Matt Millz books. Now I’m taking it to them direct! Brings your jokes and an umbrella – there will be fun!”

Harry Hill is a national treasure who has created some of the most successful TV shows of the last two decades, collecting three BAFTAs, eight British Comedy Awards and a Golden Rose of Montreux along the way. He created the multi award-winning series Harry Hill’s TV Burp for ITV, having previously created Harry Hill’s Fruit Corner (BBC Radio 4), Harry Hill’s Fruit Fancies (BBC2) and the award-winning comedy show Harry Hill (C4).

He is the host of You’ve Been Framed! (ITV) and recent shows include the award-nominated Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule for ITV, and Harry Hill’s Tea Time for Sky.

He made seven legendary appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman (CBS), and Harry’s last live tour, Sausage Time, took in 40 sell-out dates around the UK. Harry is also a best-selling children’s author, and his latest children’s book, Matt Millz, was released by Faber in October.

Tickets on sale from Friday June 8 at 10am available from www.ticketmaster.com.