Win a family ticket to see this year's pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

One Belle of a Pantomime…

Win a family ticket* to see Beauty and the Beast starring Danny Walters, Andy Collins and La Voix at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Thursday 2 January at 6pm.

Belle and the Beast

The countdown is officially on to this year’s enchanting family pantomime! Don’t miss this sparkling fairy tale promising fun for all the family with plenty of panto slapstick alongside stunning sets, dazzling costumes and an action-packed adventure in a cursed castle under the spell of an evil enchantress!

To enter, email the correct answer to the following question to damien.lucas@jpimedia.co.uk complete with name, address and a contact phone number and be sure to include PANTO 2019 in the subject header:

What does Belle like doing as a hobby:

1. Paintballing

The Beauty and the Beast cast

2. Surfing

3. Reading

*Family ticket is for 2 adults and 2 children. Prize is for the performance of Beauty and the Beast at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Thursday 2 January 2020 at 6pm and is non-transferrable. No cash alternative available.

Good luck!