Customer demand fuels expansion of popular Bucks restaurant-bar

The Beech House in Beaconsfield first opened in April 2013, and, so successful and popular has it become, that when the opportunity came to enlarge the premises, its owners, Oakman Inns, jumped at the chance.

Situated just 100 metres from the Waitrose store in Penn Road, the relaxed bar and restaurant provides a happy and comfortable meeting place in the heart of Beaconsfield’s community, serving a delicious range of freshly prepared, seasonal and sustainably-sourced food and drinks throughout the day.

Importantly, it has also provided employment for - and helped develop - the careers of a team of 30 local residents. The new, enlarged premises now doubles that number of full and part-time staff for its re-opening.

The re-opening sees the return of former General Manager, James Stanton, who welcomes his new operational challenge with the larger 120-seat restaurant and bar. He said: “I was Manager here before opening the Beech House in Amersham last year. I guess the fact that Oakman Inns has asked me to come back here means I must be doing something right! They are an excellent company to work for, and, whilst you’d expect me to say that, we keep winning awards for our ethical approach to hospitality, our staff and our local communities as we’re all passionate about what we do. I’m very excited about returning to Beaconsfield, reconnecting with our regulars, making our new guests feel at home and introducing them to our extensive Spring/Summer menus.”

James’ Deputy General Manager is Amelia George, who started working at Oakman as a bar tender at The Beech House when it first opened, has progressed through Oakman’s Management Programme. She added: “The Beech House has all that we love about food and drink, under one roof, for everyone at any time of the day: from coffees to cocktails, bubbles to beer; full-English fry-ups to super food salads, Neapolitan pizzas to rib-eye steaks, all cooked in front of your eyes.”

The Beech House has been designed using a variety of materials such as reclaimed timber, charred larch, steel, ceramic tiles, leather upholstery and pewter. It has a contemporary, semi-industrial feel, with comfortable booth seating & a variety of loose furniture, providing a warm and welcoming communal style in a flexible space.