More Incredible adventures in top-notch sequel

Matt Adcock reviews Incredibles 2 (PG)

It’s been 14 years since the incredible Incredibles burst onto the scene and delivered some of the best cinematic super hero action we’ve ever had. That first tale was essentially an origin story about which introduced the Parr super family and friends. Now with Incredibles 2 the action picks up immediately from where the first film finished with the heroes taking on the Underminer (John Ratzenberger) and his drill weapon.

If you’re new to this super party the family are made up of dad Bob / Mr Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), mum Helen / Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), daughter Violet (Sarah Vowell), son Dashiell / Dash (Huck Milner) and baby Jack Jack. Each has unique powers which they will have to call upon to fight off a new threat although in a pleasing switch it is Mrs Parr who takes the action lead whilst Bob minds the kids.

New characters include Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) and Evelyn Deavor (Catherine Keener), who want Elastigirl to front a campaign to help persuade politicians to lift the ban on super heroes. And against this backdrop we get to go a giddying rush of action wonderfully woven in to plenty of laugh-out-loud comedy.

Sequels often feel like cash in on the originals but Incredibles 2 demonstrates how good they can be when they build on the character arcs of the first film. Watching new bad guy on the block Screenslaver (Bill Wise), who sends hypno-signals to bend the minds of those who watch their screens too much, chimes with how many parents are trying to limit the screen usage of their children so makes for a very timely force of evil. But how do you fight an enemy who can make anyone turn to his side? Only through teamwork!

It’s great fun to see alpha-male Bob being forced to deal with domestic family-raising – struggling with his own mini mid-life crisis whist his wife kicks all kinds of butt thanks to her shape changing elasti-powers. It all build up to a satisfying climactic smackdown which in true Avengers or Justice League style dishes out moments for each of the heroes and their pals like Frozone (Samuel L Jackson) to play their part.

Incredibles 2 is a worthy follow up to an all time classic.